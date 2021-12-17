HERMISTON — Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 reported Thursday, Dec. 16, there is little it can do to extinguish a silage pile that has been burning for more than a week.
The fire district the morning of Dec. 8 responded to the fire. Crews found a large pile of corn silage that had self heated and began to openly burn, according to a press release. Firefighter extinguished the flames and returned several times after the fire flared up.
“These types of fires occur when organic materials begin to break down,” the press release explained, which releases heat, and in the right conditions can lead to smoldering and open combustion. The fire district said this pile has all the components for this type of fire — moist organic material, decomposition, compression and ventilation. And recent high winds provided the ventilation to bring the combustion to the surface of the pile.
“This fire is a large smoldering pile of organic material that requires the use of heavy equipment and water to complete extinguishment,” according to the press release. “To simply flow water on this type of fire as has been suggested by some citizens, will do nothing to mitigate the smoke in a timely fashion.”
The district compared the fire to a fire in a trash can inside a residence. Flowing water on the roof of the structure would have no effect on putting out the fire in the can.
“This is not a hostile fire at this time,” the press release continued. “We are well aware of the impact that the smoke is having on the community, and the land owner is taking all the required actions to complete extinguishment of this fire.”
Those actions include the use of water trucks and heavy equipment. The district explained it lacks that kind of heavy equipment and does not have operators to handle it.
The press release also explained this fire does not fall under the district’s open burning regulations and is unintentional.
It also is burning an open pit and is not creating a hazard to anything surrounding that area.
“Therefore, the incident has been turned back to the property owner to complete the extinguishment of the fire,” according to the press release.
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 also stated it has been in contact with the city of Hermiston, Umatilla County Smoke Management and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality regarding the fire.
