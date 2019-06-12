MISSION — The bone Umatilla County Search and Rescue members recovered in May on the Umatilla Indian Reservation is not human.
Chuck Sams, spokesman for the tribes, The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, reported the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office described the bone as “Non-Human Unidentified.”
Sheriff’s search volunteers recovered the bone while scouring a remote area on private land on the reservation after the discovery of skeletal remains in April. Sams said Umatilla Tribal Police Department continues the investigation of those remains but there is no new information regarding the discovery.
