BOARDMAN — A car crash on Interstate 84 early Sunday morning left one dead and another in critical condition, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police.
Troopers from OSP Pendleton Area Command and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on I-84 eastbound near milepost 175. A preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2003 Cadillac CTS, operated by Veronica Andrade, 39, of Boardman, traveling eastbound on I-84 when the Cadillac veered off the road onto the right shoulder and rolled.
The vehicle was occupied by Andrade and two children, ages 3 and 7 months. The 7-month-old was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.
Andrade and the 3-year-old child were transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center. The 3-year-old was listed in critical condition and flown to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland.
Andrade was treated and released from Good Shepherd Medical Center. Following her release from the hospital Andrade was arrested and lodged in the Umatilla County Jail for Manslaughter I, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering and Assault 1.
Interstate 84 was reduced to one lane for approximately three hours to allow for scene investigation.
OSP Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Boardman Police Department, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
