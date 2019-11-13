HEPPNER — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Morrow County Emergency Management will conduct a live siren test of the Heppner flood evacuation warning system at noon on Thursday, Nov. 21, according to a press release from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.
The siren will sound for approximately 10 seconds. Sirens are located at the Columbia Basin Electric Co-Op and the U.S. Forest Service compound. Residents located near these locations are advised to take precautions with hearing protection.
County and federal officials are conducting the test to ensure the sirens are functional at the two locations within Heppner.
The sirens are part of a basin-wide flood early warning system that collects rainfall and stream data from Balm Fork and Willow Creek above Willow Creek Dam, as well as Shobe and Hinton creeks that flow through Heppner downstream of Willow Creek Dam. The dam maintains flood storage throughout the year to reduce the potential of flooding to communities downstream.
