BOARDMAN — Nine months after the sale of the final cow from now-defunct Lost Valley Farm outside Boardman and seven inspections later, the Oregon Department of Agriculture has pronounced cleanup of the facility successful.
Monday, the ODA issued a Notice of Satisfaction to the federal trustee of the property, Randy Sugarman, who was placed in charge of the cleanup and the sale of the facility.
In February, Pasco-based Easterday Farms purchased the dairy for $66.7 million after former owner Greg te Velde declared bankruptcy in 2018 and lost control of three dairies — including Lost Valley, the second largest dairy in Oregon. The property faced hundreds of violations for the storage and handling of animal waste, resulting in the accumulation of nearly $198,000 in civil penalties.
At the beginning of 2019, there were approximately 47 million gallons of liquid manure at the dairy, which holds the capacity for 30,000 cows.
Payment for the penalties is still pending, and are a part of the state’s claims in the ongoing bankruptcy proceeding, according to the ODA.
