UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant sweep on Sept. 24, resulting in six arrests at four different locations of individuals violating parole or with outstanding warrants.
The sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with Umatilla County Parole and Probation, the Hermiston Police Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
“We’re really pleased with the cooperation we received from the Hermiston Police Department. It helps hold these people accountable. It’s important to bring them forward,” said UCSO Lt. Sterrin Holcomb.
Parole and Probation arrested Carrie Ann Olea, 39, of Hermiston, for a felony parole violation; Dustin Gene Sanders, 36, of Hermiston, for six felony charges, including unauthorized use of a vehicle; Tyler Wayne Jones, 33, of Irrigon, for violating a post-prison supervision sanction; Allen Rex Bohms, 34, of Hermiston, for a felony parole violation; Marisa Garcia, 26, of Hermiston, for two felony probation violations and one felony parole violation; and Logan Charles Wilson, 21, of Stanfield, for one felony count of failing to appear and one felony parole violation.
All six individuals are currently lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.
Holcomb said that parole violations are not uncommon, and that the law enforcement agencies were able to work together to hit higher target areas.
“People on probation tend to congregate together,” she said.
