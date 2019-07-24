HERMISTON — Parks and recreation director Larry Fetter had hoped to build a skate park in Hermiston next year, but the project will be delayed at least a year after the city failed to get a grant that would have funded the first phase of the project.
"It's a big disappointment," Fetter said.
He said the city is still committed to creating the "teen adventure park," which includes a skate park in the first phase and a second phase that would add a BMX bike track, parkour station, climbing rock and more. It will be located on South First Place across the street from the police station and fire station.
The original plan was to use a $250,000 grant from state lottery funds to build the first phase next spring, then win a second grant next year to build the second phase. Now, the city will have to look for alternate funding sources.
Fetter said there are two grants he can apply for next spring that could be used as matching dollars against each other. If the city gets those grants, it could start construction of the teen adventure park during the fall of 2020. Fetter said depending on funding, both phases may be built at the same time.
