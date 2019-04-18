Hermiston teens are responding positively to plans for a new skate park in town.
The city has been working with park design experts at California Skateparks to refine the design. The latest version was presented during students’ lunchtime at Hermiston High School on Thursday.
“If you have ideas, this is the time to share them, when we can still make changes,” Zach Wormhoudt of California Skateparks told the audience.
The 8,000-square-foot “teen adventure park” is planned to open during the summer of 2020 across First Place from the fire station.
An initial design was presented to about 25 teenagers during an open meeting earlier this year, and California Skateparks incorporated the feedback into the design presented on Thursday. Brandon Artz, recreation supervisor for Hermiston Parks and Recreation, said the designs for some elements like the pump track were refined, a basketball court was eliminated and the new design added restrooms and stadium seating.
Fredy Mendoza, an HHS senior, said he’s not really a skater but the park seemed “pretty cool” and he could see it becoming a place for teens to congregate.
“It looks like it would be a good hangout place to go chill,” he said.
He said he might even be interested in “testing the waters” with skating if a park was built just down the street from the high school.
“You don’t see many skaters here, but maybe this will make some new skaters,” he said.
Alysha Ellwood, also a senior, said there isn’t much in the city that is specifically geared toward teenagers so she appreciated that they were making such an effort to make the skate park for teens.
Artz told students at Thursday’s presentation that other parks in town might be more friendly toward younger children, but the goal of the skate park was to make it a place for teenagers to feel comfortable.
“We want this to be your guys’ skate park,” he said.
Dug Ketterman, of California Skateparks, said about 95 percent of the important changes teens had voted for in the first design had been incorporated, and feedback at Thursday’s presentation would be taken seriously as the design was finalized.
Brian Johnson, a junior, said the design was “a lot better” than the concrete bowl outside of Campus Life that is currently the only place in town to skate other than the streets.
He said it seemed like the design had been “toned down” to cater to an intermediate, rather than advanced, level of skill.
“I wish it were a little more challenging,” he said.
Still, he said the park would likely help start up an interest in skating for more teens in town, which he supported.
