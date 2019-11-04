HEPPNER — A wildfire discovered late on the afternoon of Oct. 31 grew to approximately 50 acres over the weekend. Due to short days, cold temperatures and high humidity, crews will be monitoring the fire until early winter snowstorms blow in to put it out.
Officials with the Umatilla National Forest said the Skookum Fire was reported by a staff member late Thursday afternoon. The staff member witnessed smoke about 1 mile northwest of the Alder Creek/Skookum Trailhead and 2 miles northeast of the Tupper Guard Station. Since it was late in the day and getting dark, fire staff waited until Friday morning to hike in and map the fire’s perimeter with GPS.
“It’s burning in a good location at a good time of year,” Heppner District Ranger Brandon Houk said. “We are working on a strategy to use fire to reduce fuel loading and do some good for forest health and wildlife habitat.”
Houk said the fire is burning in some rough, roadless country and crews are choosing not to use a closed logging road to access it in order to reduce disrupting elk hunters.
“We are trying to minimize driving in and out,” Houck said. “We respect the fact (hunters) worked hard to get in there.”
Smoke from the Skookum Fire may be visible from Highway 207. Houk said warning signs are posted at major trailheads and the public is asked to use caution when entering the area and to be aware of increased hazards, particularly snags and smoky conditions. Additionally, the Heppner Ranger District is actively burning slash piles and forest visitors could see smoke elsewhere in the area.
Because of the topography and danger of falling dead trees, Houk said his fire staff will continue to hike in to check the fire’s progress each day, but for safety reasons they will not be charged to actively fight it.
“We are developing a plan based on weather and fuel conditions in the next 24 hours, the coming week and month and will determine what we think will happen as humidity is coming back up,” he said.
With cold temperatures and snowstorms rolling into the Blue Mountains beginning in early September, Houk said there hasn’t been much opportunity to do the district’s prescribed burning projects this fall. Houk said the Skookum Fire is an opportunity to reduce fuel loading by allowing the fire to burn, as long as it doesn’t threaten public safety or values at risk.
Instead of fighting the fire directly, Houk said his fire crew members are using natural and man-made firebreaks like trails, old roads, ridge tops and rock outcroppings to corral the fire. If necessary, he said, they may burn material between the active fire and one of the firebreaks identified to secure the line, but that isn’t necessary, yet.
Managing wildfire in this manner doesn’t work during a hot fire season when crews, helicopters and air tankers are hard to come by, Houk said, so a slow fire season followed by a cold, wet autumn is giving managers more ability to let nature do its work.
Brett Thomas, a fire staff officer for the Umatilla National Forest, said while there is no direct perimeter control of the Skookum Fire, it is still considered to be under suppression tactics.
“We are not just simply staring at it, we are balancing values at risk, exposure to firefighters and current weather and fire behavior conditions,” he said.
The Skookum Fire is one of a handful started recently on the Umatilla National Forest, but with so many hunters in the forest, Thomas said the public is asked to be careful with warming and campfires and to ensure they are cold and completely extinguished when unattended. While the Skookum Fire is being monitored by fire crew members, Thomas said three other fires were put out immediately over the weekend.
The intermittent cold, wet weather interspersed with warm dry spells, like NOAA is forecasting for the next few days, have fire managers looking for opportunities to do prescribed fire burns.
“It’s an odd time of year,” Thomas said. “We are normally plowing snow by now to do forest management work, but now we have an unexpected window and are kind of regrouping to find people to go burn around Dale to reduce fuels and create a resilient landscape.”
