I-84_EB_trucks_near_NP_02.jpeg
Buy Now

The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 84 eastbound lanes from milepost 287 to 289 and put the gate up at exit 265 in La Grande, Friday, Nov. 13, due to multiple semitrailers sliding off the road.

 Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 eastbound lanes from milepost 287 to 289 and put the gate up at exit 265 in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 13, due to multiple semitrailers sliding off the road.

ODOT spokesperson Tom Strandberg said icy roads and high winds may be contributing to poor road conditions.

"Numerous slide-offs that indicate that folks are not able to maintain control of the vehicles on the road, and that means it’s time for us to close them until conditions improve," Strandberg said.

ODOT closed the interstate around 8:30 a.m. before reopening around noon.

ODOT crews also are using salt, sand or using other tools to help de-ice the roads. Strandberg advised to avoid driving as much as possible until conditions improve.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

1#fish
Independent Thinker

I'll bet none of those truck drivers had their chains on as required.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.