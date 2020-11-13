LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 eastbound lanes from milepost 287 to 289 and put the gate up at exit 265 in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 13, due to multiple semitrailers sliding off the road.
ODOT spokesperson Tom Strandberg said icy roads and high winds may be contributing to poor road conditions.
"Numerous slide-offs that indicate that folks are not able to maintain control of the vehicles on the road, and that means it’s time for us to close them until conditions improve," Strandberg said.
ODOT closed the interstate around 8:30 a.m. before reopening around noon.
ODOT crews also are using salt, sand or using other tools to help de-ice the roads. Strandberg advised to avoid driving as much as possible until conditions improve.
I'll bet none of those truck drivers had their chains on as required.
