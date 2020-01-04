HERMISTON — For millions of Americans, December is a perfect storm for weight gain.
Christmas cookies appear at work and a host of mint-chocolate candies beckon from the shelves of the store with a promise that they won’t be available for much longer. Holiday parties fill every weekend with fatty meals and calorie-laden alcohol. Days off work between Christmas and New Year’s make it easy to sit, sit, sit and eat, eat, eat.
Now we’re all a little heavier than we were before.
Making a New Year’s resolution to exercise or eat healthier can seem like the obvious next step, but many people struggle to turn that idea into a lasting lifestyle change.
Chris Madrigal, wellness coordinator at Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston, said one of the important things to do is take small steps at a time, focusing on consistency instead of overdoing it, and then getting discouraged.
“Don’t go in cold turkey,” he said. “I tell people, you didn’t get unhealthy and out of shape in one day. It’s going to take some time to reverse it, too.”
Madrigal, a certified personal trainer, helps teach wellness classes hosted by Good Shepherd, such as Work-Out Herd. The free exercise class will run Mondays from 5-6 p.m. at the Dance Unlimited studio in Hermiston starting Jan. 13.
While purchasing exercise equipment or a gym membership and going it alone is certainly better than not exercising at all, Madrigal said taking a class or working with a personal trainer can help people make sure they’re exercising safely and effectively.
Having a workout buddy or buddies to keep you accountable also helps.
“People like being part of a team, part of a tribe, so to speak,” Madrigal said.
The team aspect is part of what inspired the Resolution Run, and annual fun run/walk at Riverfront Park in Hermiston each year on New Year’s Day. There’s no stopwatch, no registration and no requirement to stick to the route — just an opportunity for people to share in a healthy kickoff to the new year.
Tim Beal, one of the organizers, said one of goals of the event is to help connect people with someone who might be interested in running or walking with them in the future.
“Trying to just grit it out and do everything yourself, I think we know that for most of us that is not sustainable,” he said.
Beal said another hurdle to exercising can be cold, dark, wet weather that makes it difficult to do outdoor activities. Finding ways to stay fit year-round is important, and so is finding forms of exercise you enjoy.
“A lot of people choose an exercise they don’t like, like running, and that can be a big barrier,” he said.
For some, disabilities, age, injury or other health issues can also cause problems. Madrigal said when he teaches classes at Good Shepherd he helps people learn to modify traditional exercises to fit their needs.
Jessica Reker, community health educator for Good Shepherd, listed other classes that will be offered in spring of 2020, and one is a “Balance Matters” six-week course offered January through March, plus a condensed seminar in April on preventing falls.
The classes will include goals of increased activity for participants and exercises to improve strength and balance.
Reker said she has also heard from members of area senior centers that they would like to see a “chair yoga” class that offers the benefits of yoga to seniors who might not be up to more traditional poses on the floor. Chair yoga is also sometimes used by professionals who like to stretch at their desk.
Staying active is important in all phases of life, but for seniors it can be especially important to maintain their health and brain function. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America recently released a list of suggested healthy resolutions for 2020. They include eating well, staying active, learning new things, getting enough sleep, paying attention to changes in how medications are working, stopping smoking, limiting alcohol, staying socially connected, knowing your blood pressure, seeing a doctor and getting screened.
Reker said other classes offered by Good Shepherd this spring aren’t always obvious “exercise” classes, but can help. Learning how to live with chronic pain, improve quality of sleep and manage stress can help people feel ready for exercise.
“If you’re just stressed out and can’t manage that, you’re never going to make those goals,” she said. “You’re just going to feel overwhelmed all the time.”
For those who aren’t interested in participating in classes or events, such as the Resolution Run, there are still plenty of things they can do on their own.
Making a goal to trade your car for a bicycle more often can provide benefits, as can hitting one of the numerous hiking and walking trails around Eastern Oregon. YouTube and other websites offer exercise tutorials, and small steps like parking at the back of a parking lot or taking the stairs instead of the elevator can add up.
Madrigal said exercise can lead to changes in physique, but it is vital to pair it with better nutritional choices as well to make lasting changes in overall health.
“If you do not have your nutrition in check, you’re just kind of spinning your wheels,” he said.
