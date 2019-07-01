SALEM — Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, was appointed by Speaker of the House Tina Kotek to serve on a number of committees during the 80th Legislative Assembly, including as co-vice chairman of the joint ways and means committee.
Some of the other committees Smith has been appointed to include House committee on revenue, joint legislative audit committee, joint tax expenditures committee, co-chairman of the joint ways and means subcommittee on general government, and co-vice chair of the joint student success committee.
In addition to Smith’s committee assignments, he has also been appointed by House Republican Leader Carl Wilson to continue to serve as the Caucus Budget Chair.
“I am honored to have been appointed to these positions by my colleagues and look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve in a leadership capacity,” Smith said. “These committee appointments will allow me to continue to bring House District 57’s voice to the table as I work with my colleagues to craft solutions to the issues facing our great state.”
Smith will also serve on the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board, a bicameral and bipartisan committee that functions during the time that the legislature is not in session.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the Emergency Board once again,” Smith said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure state agencies remain funded, the state budget remains balanced, and tax dollars of hard-working Oregonians are spent wisely.”
The Emergency Board allocates emergency funds, increases expenditure limitations, authorizes transfers, receives reports, and approves submissions of federal grant applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.