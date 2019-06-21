PENDLETON — With grass curing at lower elevations, fire managers announced they are preparing for a “normal” fire season in Northeast Oregon and the accompanying smoke and safety hazards.
According to Noel Livingston, fire staff officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, “normal” means hot and dry weather with a few large fires. He said this is the first time in many years the region is not experiencing severe drought conditions. He credited winter and spring weather patterns for keeping down the early season fire potential.
“We had a fair amount of snow in February and a cool spring,” LIvingston said. “Warm weather, followed by cold and wet tempers the snow melt.”
While conditions are favorable for a “business-as-usual” fire season, the West’s most typical natural disaster is far from predictable. Ryan Miller, acting assistant district forester for Oregon Department of Forestry in Prineville, said the 2019 fire season theme is an emphasis on firefighter and public safety.
“No matter what, no fire is worth someone’s life. You’ll be hearing this message from us throughout the season,” he said.
Safety means attacking fires from safe areas, evacuating people when fire risks their homes, complying with burn bans and other fire restrictions and reducing hazardous fuels around homes.
“There are ways people can modify their activity,” Miller said. “By creating space around homes and structures you not only protect the property, but also the lives of the fire fighters.”
Land and fire managers have been working with homeowners to reduce the risk of loss to wildfires for many years, but a newer threat to firefighter safety and suppression efforts are drones run by hobbyists and journalists hoping to get aerial photos of an active wildfire.
“It’s been a big problem — a lot of people are flying them,” Miller said. “If we see them, we will shut down all operations immediately until the air is clear and safe.”
As the cost of drones has come down, their use has increased. Miller said in 2017 there were 36 encounters with drones on wildfires, down from 41 in 2016. He said flying a drone during a wildfire is illegal and subject to a large fine or mandatory court appearance.
Also affecting health and safety, yet not as easy to manage, is air quality.
“Smoke management and air quality have been big topics the last fire seasons,” Miller said. “Right now, we are seeing quite a bit of smoke from northern Alberta.”
People try to mitigate smoke during summer inversions by wearing bandanas or dust masks over their faces, but Miller said they do not work. He suggested people where masks recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency rated “M95” or “P100” to limit some particulate matter from entering into the lungs.
Smoke from wildfires is monitored by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality. The agency has monitors all over the state called nephelometers that feed data into an online program. The website tracks air quality every hour of the day for each of the sites listed on an interactive map.
Oregon Department of Forestry meteorologist Nick Yonker said the agency is setting up more nephelometers this summer so his staff can monitor the effects of wildfire and decide if prescribed fire or field burning is prudent based on air quality.
Air quality indices are estimates based on the amount of particulate matter in the atmosphere like ozone, nitrogen dioxide or sulfur dioxide. These particulates, in large amounts, can get deep into the lungs and impair cardiovascular functions. Today, every monitor in Oregon is reporting good air quality. During fire season, the air quality can change quickly when smoke settles in from all over the West.
“When the air is kinda hazy and you don’t see the mountains, that’s a moderate level of air quality and it could have an impact if someone has asthma or other cardiopulmonary issues,” Yonker said.
Once the air quality reaches the third level, “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” people with lung ailments are encouraged to stay inside and should have air filtration. Healthier people can handle bad air quality into the “unhealthy” and even the “very unhealthy” stages, but are encouraged to stay inside and use air filtration by the time it reaches the highest level of “hazardous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.