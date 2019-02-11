The winter storm that closed freeways and schools proved a financial boon for the crew with Pendleton-based NW Installations.
Home renovations are the company’s usual line of work. But Travis Hamman and crew hit the streets with shovels, snow blowers and a small plow Monday to clear snow from driveways and more.
“It’s been a day,” Hamman.
They won bids to remove snow from a few homes on Southwest Nye Avenue and had a deal to clear Banner Bank’s lot in Pendleton. But Hamman said they arrived to find the bank manager already had someone take care of the work.
“We lost out of about $1,600,” Hamman said. “But that’s OK. We’re in high spirits. We’re getting it done.”
He said the business cut a deal that afternoon to remove snow from the parking lot of the nonprofit Horizon Project, 223 S.W. Court Ave., plus its other properties in Pendleton for more than $300.
The way the snow was coming down, they were set to go back for seconds.
“Customer satisfaction is our job,” he said.
The Saturday shutdown of Interstate 82 at the Oregon-Washington border sent stranded motorists seeking a place to stay.
Many landed at the Comfort Inn & Suites off Interstate 84 outside Hermiston.
“Obviously we didn’t know that was going to happen,” hotel general manager Ryan Lynch said. “We’re kind of limited on staff here, so everyone just kind of pulled their own weight.”
Housekeepers worked longer hours, and staff had to make extra supply runs to meet guest needs, such as for breakfast fruits. The guests were in a tough situation, he said, so the staff sought to make them as comfortable as possible.
The hotel has 101 rooms, but Lynch said one room had ice forming on the inside of window, so they were down to an even 100. Hotel assistant manager Kimberly Jones said all the rooms filled.
“Right before this, we had 75 rooms,” she said. “Within two hours we were booked.”
Tuesday’s break in the weather had most guests clear out. But Jones said the threat of another winter system coming in had some guests deciding to wait it out rather than risk getting stuck on an icy highway.
The Oregon Department of Transportation warned Tuesday that “troublesome” driving conditions would continue for the next three or four days, and Interstate 84 through the Columbia Gorge is a primary focus for snow and ice removal efforts.
A patchwork of snow, ice, rain and wind will make travel difficult, according to the release, and snow removal teams are on duty 24-7 to keep the roadway clear.
Slick roads gave a small bump to Pendleton Tire & Auto, 25 Highway 11, Pendleton. Owner Scott Sullivan said most of that was from unprepared winter travelers and semitruck drivers needing a fast fix on a flat. He said in the tire business, “if you don’t have winter by Dec. 15, you’re done.”
After that date, he explained, people focus on Christmas, then New Years and usually by Feb. 15 winter is over. His business like other tire shops by now is getting rid of winter inventory. He said he tells folks the span from mid-December to mid-February is a bit like life as an old preacher traveling the church circuit: “If you don’t fast two days a week, you starve to death.”
Kathy Baker said the storms hurt her business. She owns and operates the Fun Fashions Boutique, 165 W. Coe St., Stanfield, which she opens Tuesday through Saturday. But Baker said she had to lock the doors as the temperatures and snow fell. “I’ve been closed almost a week,” she said. “It’s horrible.”
Much of that is because the building where the shop is housed is more than 100 years old and a burden to heat, she explained, and most of her customers come from Pendleton or the Tri-Cities, so winter weather can make for treacherous driving.
“I think this kind of weather is so hard on small business, especially mom-and-pop businesses like mine,” Baker said.
While folks need groceries even in snowstorms, she said, they can put off buying a pair of shoes. She opened the store Tuesday and said she hopes to remain open the rest of the week.
