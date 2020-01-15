Schools track snow days

Nearly all schools in Umatilla and Morrow counties either operated on a multi-hour delay or canceled classes altogether Tuesday.

While the inclement weather provides students and teachers with an unexpected day off, district officials have to track all the snow days to make sure schools don’t dip below the minimum number of instruction hours the state mandates.

Pendleton School District administrator Matt Yoshioka reported to the school board on Monday that high school seniors actually fell short of that threshold last school year after Pendleton needed to call nine snow days.

The state required Pendleton to create a plan to prevent it from happening again, so the district scheduled five make-up days should they need them.

Even with Tuesday’s snow day, Yoshioka said most grades have enough instructional hours built into their calendar that they won’t need to activate the make-up days.

But since high school seniors typically end school more than a week ahead of the rest of the classroom, they can only call 2.5 snow days before dipping below the instructional hour minimum.

If weather forces the senior class to dip below that threshold, Yoshioka said the district could look at adding a few more days to their schedule.