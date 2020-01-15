PENDLETON — Thousands of students and workers stayed home during the winter’s first significant snowstorm on Tuesday, but the local construction industry didn’t take a break.
The snow started to fall on Monday night and continued intermittently throughout Tuesday, but construction crews stayed on-site for two Pendleton-area construction projects: the Wildhorse Resort and Casino expansion and the new administrative building for the Pendleton Round-Up.
Joseph Hull is the director of business development/operations at McCormack Construction Co., the contractor hired by the Round-Up to build the administrative building.
Hull said snow and ice wasn’t going to prevent construction crews from continuing work on the building on Tuesday and was unlikely to affect work in the future.
“We just keep going,” he said.
Hull said workers move and work more cautiously in the presence of ice and snow, but there are no built-in snow days in the schedule.
McCormack started the project shortly after the 2019 rodeo under the imperative that the new building needed to be completed by the 2020 Round-Up.
Hull said crews have already managed to erect the walls and were starting on the roof before the snow hit.
In addition to snow making the site more slippery, Hull said winter weather can make operating heavy equipment more difficult because of the cold temperature’s effect on the machinery.
Hull said if the temperature continued to fall and remained that way for an extended period of time, it could cause work to slow because it would make roofing the building difficult.
But otherwise, Hull said crews will continue to work toward sealing the building so they can get started on the interior.
It’s been more than a year since the Round-Up announced it had purchased the former Albertsons property, and after demolishing the vacant supermarket, the rodeo association decided to use the northeast part of the property for a new facility that consolidates much of its administrative, retail, and ticketing operations.
Local entrepreneurs often try to open their new businesses or facilities ahead of Round-Up to try to take advantage of the thousands of visitors who stream into town throughout the week.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is no different by aiming to open its new expansion by the next Round-Up.
Wildhorse spokeswoman Mary Liberty-Traughber said work on the expansion, which will include an arcade, food court, and 24-lane bowling alley, continued apace on Tuesday through the snowfall.
“I’m told the weather is not currently affecting construction here,” she wrote in an email. “The only event was that a truck was late due to slower traffic but nothing interesting to report.”
Once the expansion is completed, the tribes are planning to start work on a second hotel tower.
