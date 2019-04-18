PENDLETON — High snow levels could keep some roads closed longer than usual on the Umatilla National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service announced certain roads could remain closed past the open dates on the Motor Vehicle Use Maps. The Forest Service closes the roads each winter to protect wildlife. But the late season snow could prevent Forest Service employees from getting to roads and opening gates. Staff will open the roads as conditions permit.
This was an issue last week in the Heppner Ranger District, according to announcement, but now the situation is across the entire Umatilla National Forest.
The Motor Vehicle Use Maps maps are free and available at any forest office or on the forest website. Additionally, you can download the maps onto a smartphone or tablet via the Avenza app or the Pacific Northwest Forests app.
The forest’s travel management plan prohibits cross-country travel. Much of the Umatilla National Forest remains inaccessible due to mud, snow or snow drifts. In addition, traveling on thawing, saturated, and muddy roads can result in resource damage and serious safety concerns, especially if visitors are unprepared.
Forest employees are assessing flood risk and mitigating flood damage to roads, and the Forest Service encouraged travelers to plan ahead, contact their local ranger district prior to starting their trip and let someone know where they are going and when they expect to return. Forest visitors should be prepared to spend the night in the forest and keep in mind many areas in the Blue Mountains have limited or no cellphone coverage.
Additional information about the Umatilla National Forest vehicle maps is available on the forest website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/umatilla/maps-pubs/?cid=stelprdb5414334.
Additional information about the Umatilla National Forest is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
