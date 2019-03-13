HEPPNER — A pair of Morrow County sheriff’s sergeants responded to a vehicle stuck in the snow only to get their vehicle stuck as well.
County undersheriff and emergency manager John Bowles reported a Heppner couple were stuck in their pickup in the snow Monday at about 5:30 p.m. approximately 3 miles past Cutsforth Park on Willow Creek Road, about 25 miles southeast of Heppner. The sheriff’s office activated its search and rescue team and notified Bowles.
Sgts. Brian Snyder and Nathen Braun responded and were on scene at approximately 7:37 p.m. They contacted the couple, but the deep snow also trapped the sheriff’s vehicle. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reached out to local resident Luke Young who used his equipment to pull the sheriff’s vehicle free from the snow.
Soon, all parties were out of Cutsforth Park. No one was injured, no vehicles or property was damaged, and couple was back at home at 10:34 p.m.
The mountains have plenty of snow, and Bowles reminded drivers to stay off deep snow-packed roads, be cautious and prepared, and call 911 if you have an emergency.
