Oregon Department of Transportation driver David McGirr stops at an Oregon of Department of Transportation sand rocks shed Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, on Nye Junction near Pilot Rock. There are a few piles of rocks that serve different purposes for icy and snowy roads.
PENDLETON — Snow plow drivers in Eastern Oregon prepare to work around the clock to keep the roads clear and safe from ice and snow.
Oregon Department of Transportation driver David McGirr, 58, inspects the outside and inside of his truck every morning before heading out on the highway. He goes through his checklist — tires, engines, electronic functions, mileage, windows, laser thermometer and more.
He also checks for his lunch box because he's going to be cooped up driving for hours before heading back to headquarters.
"There's somebody on the road 24/7 during the wintertime," McGirr said. "Our normal shift is ten hours but they stagger."
The dueling and deicer snow trucks are built heavy and wide, which can take up quite a bit of space on the highways but are capable of clearing a path within a matter of seconds. It has a large plow in the front, wings on the side, an augur to drop the salt and tiny rocks and a deicer to remove ice.
But when the plow hits the road it runs at a slower pace than the normal speed limit.
"The trickiest part would be weather and traffic," McGirr said. "Safety first. People end up in a hurry and get frustrated. When you're taking care of the road, you're going at a slower speed than you can actually plow and put down materials. That may not be the speed the traveling public wants. They just need to be patient."
McGirr has been working for ODOT for 25 years. He is trained to operate several trucks. Besides working in winter conditions, McGirr, has worked through floods and sand storms. He also helps build and update bridges and roadways.
"It is a good job," McGirr said as he drove along Highway 395. He also traveled along Interstate 84. And he was in constant communication with headquarters and other drivers on the field. Communication plays an important role as he cruises through the road keeping an eye out on his weather radar.
"We're supposed to have some weather come in," McGirr said. "We're just kind of keeping an eye on things. Fortunately, our temperature raised up. It's probably not going to be a big event for us right now. But tonight when the temperatures fall off, we're still having a rain event, and that can become an issue."
ODOT drivers are able to work ahead to prevent severe road conditions before a storm arrives. But as they work ahead they are cautious of their supply and ration their material or else they would have to retreat to their stations during a storm.
That's why the state road department has build supply sheds along freeways. Drives can refill a truck's supply of gravel in short time and get back on the road.
Thursday, Dec. 8, the ODOT crew out of Pendleton anticipated wintry weather. Instead, the state roads had fog in some places, but no falling snow.
McGirr and the rest of the ODOT teamwork a tight shift, making their rounds, to keep roadways safe and in good condition.
For drivers, McGirr imparted some advice for the winter:
"Just be careful. And we recommend the Oregon Trip Check app. Check-in there because you can look and see what your conditions are out there. Just be prepared."
