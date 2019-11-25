PENDLETON — Snow is likely coming to Eastern Oregon, but those hoping for a White Thanksgiving might be a little disappointed.
Although the National Weather Service forecast parts of the Blue Mountains like Tollgate to get pelted with as much as 6 to 8 inches of snow, population centers in Umatilla and Morrow County like Pendleton, Hermiston, and Boardman aren’t expected to receive more than an inch of snow.
Weather service forecaster Marilyn Lohmann said lower elevations should expect intermittent snow showers through Wednesday, but the light snow should peter out by Thanksgiving as the region begins to dry out.
Some of that snow could be accompanied by strong winds Tuesday night going into Wednesday.
The weather service is predicting that maximum wind gusts could top out at 28 miles per hour in Pendleton and 30 in Boardman.
Despite the combination of high winds and snow, Lohmann said the weather won’t reach blizzard status unless snow is met with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.
Although the snow is supposed to stop and the wind should die down, that doesn’t mean the region will get a respite from the early winter weather.
According to the weather service, especially cold temperatures are supposed to set in on Thanksgiving and persist through the weekend.
In Pendleton, the Thanksgiving high is forecast at 25 degrees while the low is 10. The low is forecast to fall further to 6 degrees on Friday, before temperatures make a modest rally over the weekend.
Hermiston will be comparatively warmer, with the 35-degree high on Thursday inching above freezing before falling to 15 degrees low in the evening.
Lohmann said the region’s highs and lows were about 15 degrees below the average temperature.
While people who stay in-town this Thanksgiving shouldn’t have too much trouble getting around, Lohmann said the snow and wind could create problems for travelers looking to visit family and friends in the Blue Mountains or Central Oregon ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Thanksgiving travel is also expected to be an issue statewide.
According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, AAA Oregon estimates more than 55 million Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving in 2019, a 14-year high that includes 750,000 Oregonians.
INRIX, an organization that partnered with AAA Oregon to analyze traffic patterns, found the worst traffic congestion will occur on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Some major highways and freeways will experience travel delays of up to four times as long as a trip on a normal Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon,” Marie Dodds, director of government and public affairs for AAA Oregon-Idaho, told OPB.
Although the snow is just beginning, local drivers are already starting to feel the effects of less-than-ideal driving conditions.
Oregon State Police included mentions of freezing fog or icy roads in four traffic collision reports from Friday and Saturday.
