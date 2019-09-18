HERMISTON — At a recent Hermiston School District board meeting, chair Karen Sherman remarked on the number of what she called “rubber band kids” in the district this year — students who leave their district to get a college education away from home, and “snap” right back to the places they grew up. Such is the case for Julio Sotelo, who teaches Spanish at the high school.
Growing up, he attended Sunset and Desert View elementary schools. By the time he made it to high school, he knew he wanted to be a teacher.
“I could really get along with a lot of the teachers here, but I felt like there weren’t many that I could identify with. There weren’t many who were of a Hispanic background,” Sotelo said.
After two years at Blue Mountain Community College, he headed to Oregon State University to study Spanish and education. Originally, he didn’t want to come home.
“There’s this mindset where students think there’s nothing to do here in Hermiston,” he said. “I thought there would be more opportunities outside of Hermiston, but as soon as I left, I missed it.”
Alayna Reese was valedictorian of her Hermiston High School class, and is now a special education teacher at the high school. She’s the second-ever person in her family to get a bachelor’s degree, and now she’s working on a master’s program online while teaching.
She said that it’s been interesting to see the high school from the perspective of a teacher, and to have colleagues who taught her the ropes back when she was a teenager.
“They can see that I made it,” she said. “To see that I came out of poverty a little bit, and I’m being successful at what I do. They had an impact on me and now I have an impact on other students.”
Principal Tom Spoo said that 27.2% of staff at the high school this year call Hermiston their alma mater.
“The kids who are raised here and return here understand the culture of this community. They know what it’s like. It’s not some boring Eastern Oregon town,” he said.
Spoo said that taking on a new teacher is both a monetary and time investment, and that districts do so hoping their teachers will stay, which is not always the case.
According to a report released by business.org, the starting salary for an Oregon teacher is $36,319 while first-year teachers can expect around $42,240 this year. The World reported last fall that high college tuition and low teacher wages in Oregon may be factors in what many perceive as a teacher shortage.
Superintendent Tricia Mooney said part of the benefit of having educators who grew up in the communities that they now teach in is retention.
“They’re likely to stay here longer. They know where things are. They make great connections with teachers from out of the area,” she said.
Mooney said the district is interested in the “grow your own” movement, which has resulted in programs like Oregon Teacher Pathways, a program that recruits potential future educators and aims to increase diversity among Oregon teachers.
The Pendleton School District hired five new teachers this year who graduated from the district, including two at Sunridge Middle School.
Sunridge Middle School principal Dave Williams said that nine of the 33 staff who teach at the school have graduated from the district. A few, he said, come from the west side of the state. Others are from other parts of Eastern Oregon, and even Idaho.
“I’ve been in our district for 22 years; it’s cool and fun to see new teachers, some who I’ve had as students. It’s really satisfying,” he said.
Williams said that retention at the district is good, and that the average years of experience among staff at Sunridge is 16 years. Williams thinks that community support toward to the district is to thank.
Stanfield School District, like other smaller rural school districts, faces a unique set of challenges when it comes to keeping teachers at the district.
“We are just smaller, everyone has to do a little bit more. We’re hoping our teachers will teach us and maybe do something extra,” said Superintendent Beth Burton.
Teachers at Stanfield commonly take on extracurricular activities, and Burton said that means they’re looking for teachers who don’t mind volunteering time for the community.
She said that this year, the district is picking up the cost of PERS for their employees. The move, according to Burton, will hopefully make the district more appealing for prospective teachers.
“We’re not as big as Pendleton, Hermiston, or Morrow County. It’s a strategy to make us more competitive,” she said. “Needing teachers to do a little bit more, we’ll never be able to change.”
At 26, Eddy Ramos has lived in Stanfield his whole life. He studied business at Eastern Oregon University, but when he landed his first job with a company in La Grande, he felt dissatisfied.
So he came back to the district he’d been taught in as a substitute. This year, the district hired him as a business and Spanish teacher. He said he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“If it is possible to come back to your community, I would fully take advantage of it,” Ramos said. “I didn’t grow up with everything and I had parents that fought for stuff. I can relate to a lot of these students. I feel like I’ve literally been on their side of the table.”
