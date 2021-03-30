SALEM — The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board awarded $24,982 to the Walla Walla Basin Watershed Council for the South Fork Walla Walla River Base Flow Assessment, the board announced in a press release.
The award was one of 85 grants totaling more than $10 million provided to local organizations statewide to support fish and wildlife habitat and water quality projects.
“The vast majority of Walla Walla River water originates from springs in the South Fork watershed. This project will document the location and conditions of those critical water sources,” said Troy Baker, executive director of the Walla Walla Basin Watershed Council.
The South Fork Walla Walla River Base Flow Assessment is a coordinated effort with the Walla Walla Ranger District to map and characterize sources of summertime base flows in the Walla Walla River. Work is expected to begin this summer and be completed by the end of 2022.
Funding for grants awarded by the OWEB Board comes from three primary sources — the Oregon Lottery, Salmon License Plate revenues and Federal Pacific Coast Salmon Recovery funds provided by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration.
