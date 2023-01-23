PENDLETON — The 70-unit South Hill Commons affordable housing complex in Pendleton could open at the end of January 2024, Terri Silvis, Horizon Project Inc. executive director, said.

The site is under construction on the 1300 to 1400 blocks of Southeast Franklin Grade Road, formerly Juvenile Detention Center Road. Plans call for one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.