HERMISTON — Phillip Spicerkuhn will officially retain his Hermiston City Council seat representing Ward IV after a special election.
Spicerkuhn was appointed as an interim councilor in November 2020 after the resignation of Doug Smith, and ran unopposed in the Tuesday, March 9, special election to fill the rest of the term.
According to unofficial results from the Umatilla County elections office posted at 8:27 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 819 voters turned in ballots, with 726 votes for Spicerkuhn, 74 write-in votes and 19 ballots turned in with no bubbles filled in.
