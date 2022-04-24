A girl holds a tree she got Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the tree and shrub giveaway during the Spring 2022 River Cleanupin Pendleton. The Pendleton Tree Commission, Pendleton Parks & Recreation, the Umatilla National Forest and Oregon Community Trees teamed up to offer northern red oak, western larch, aspen, golden current, mock orange and other flora.
PENDLETON — The banks of the Umatilla River in Pendleton became a lot cleaner Saturday, April 23.
At least 60 people scoured the Pendleton River Parkway for trash during the morning, participating in the annual Spring 2022 River Cleanup, sponsored by Stewards of the Umatilla River Environment, or SURE. Participants gathered at 9:30 a.m. at Roy Raley Park, gloved up and spread out up and down the river.
The group found an eclectic mix of trash, including tires, a Christmas tree covered with tinsel, a length of fire hose and scores of bottles, cans, paper and cigarette butts. As they worked, they were treated to sightings of pelicans, herons, squirrels, snakes and other wildlife.
The event featured a tree and shrub giveaway in recognition of Arbor Day that offered northern red oak, western larch, aspen, golden current, mock orange and others. The Pendleton Tree Commission, Pendleton Parks & Recreation, the Umatilla National Forest and Oregon Community Trees teamed up to offer the free flora. Arbor Day is April 29.
