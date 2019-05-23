PENDLETON — Oregon fish managers announced spring chinook angling on the Umatilla River ends Saturday.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife originally set June 30 as the last day for chinook fishing season on the river, but low returns prompted the early end. The closure runs from the Highway 730 bridge to the boundary of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Bill Duke, ODFW district fish biologist in Pendleton, said the the agency does not like to reduce fishing opportunities, “but we need to ensure adequate broodstock will be collected to continue the current level of hatchery spring chinook production for the Umatilla River.”
Just more than 300 adult spring chinook have crossed at Threemile Dam, according to ODFW, will below the pre-season adult return prediction of 2,300 fish.
For the latest regulations and other fishing opportunities in the Northeast Zone, visit https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/northeast-zone.
