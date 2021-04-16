PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that retention of spring Chinook salmon will close in the Umatilla River Basin for more than two months starting on Friday, April 16, according to a press release.
The closure will apply from the mouth of the Umatilla River near the Highway 730 bridge to the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation near the Highway 11 bridge. It will extend from the boundary passed the reservation’s upper border to the headwaters of the river and its tributaries, the press release said.
Officials predict a very low to modest return of both wild and hatchery salmon to the basin this spring season, adding that “broodstock is necessary for continued hatchery operations and the adult return estimate is not adequate to meet those needs and allow for a recreational fishery,” the press release said.
A pre-season estimate showed 876 spring Chinook adults returning to the mouth of the river, which is more than 600 shy of what’s needed for a fishery, the press release said.
Biologists are monitoring returns to see if an increase will allow the season to reopen at a later date, the press release said.
