Spring cleaning season is here, and two Hermiston events are offering help.
On April 1-7 residents can dump loads less than 2.5 cubic yards for free at Sanitary Disposal, and get up to $14 off larger loads at the transfer station at 81444 N Highway 395. Tires are billed at the regular rate.
For questions, call Sanitary Disposal at 541-567-8842.
On April 13, the city of Hermiston is hosting its annual free recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Umatilla Electric Cooperative parking lot, 750 W. Elm St.
Parks and recreation director Larry Fetter said the event is for Umatilla County residents only, and vehicles with Washington license plates will be turned away.
The annual event collects literal tons of old objects — last year nine tons of tires alone were hauled away for free.
Fetter said the city will be accepting the usual items, including old electronics, appliances (including refrigerators containing freon), chunks of cement, scrap metal, plastics, tires (with or without rims), batteries (as long as they're not leaking), paint and more.
They will not be collecting pesticides or other hazardous materials, motor oil, old cars or providing shredding services. However, Fetter said they can provide people with a list of businesses that take motor oil and information about how to donate old cars to the Good Shepherd Health Foundation.
