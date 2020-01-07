PENDLETON — Somewhere Mal Hancock’s mother was smiling.
Hancock walked in the front door of St. Anthony Hospital on Friday and headed to the Family Birthing Center where Sierra and Cody Kenaga gazed at their newborn son. Sleeping serenely in Sierra’s arms was St. Anthony’s first baby of the decade, Sage Rockford, born at 9 p.m. on the dot Thursday.
He was perfect. Ten fingers, 10 toes. Twenty inches long. Six pounds, 6 ounces. The younger brother to a 3-year-old big sister.
Hancock was about to make it even better, if one could believe that was even possible. She peeked into the room and asked if she could enter.
“Oh, he’s so tiny,” Hancock gushed over Sage. “Look at him.”
The new parents invited her inside. Hancock wheeled in a cart with two fabric boxes, one adorned by a monkey and the other with an elephant. Inside was a treasure trove of new baby gifts. The contents included a teddy bear, a fleece romper, a hand-crocheted cap, gift cards, photo album and numerous other items.
Hancock pulled a satiny white quilt from one of the boxes and laid it on Sierra’s lap. She explained.
“This quilt was handmade just for your baby by my mom’s best friend,” Hancock said. “My mom was a nurse here at the birth center years ago. One of her projects was gathering donations for the New Year’s baby. My mom passed away from cancer in November.”
Hancock’s mom, Josephine (Jo) Smith, gave up the project with sadness after she retired about 19 years ago, but always missed it. Before her death, her daughter made her a promise.
“I told her this was something I wanted to start back up in her memory,” Hancock said. “She got tears in her eyes.”
After Smith’s death, Hancock got busy. She works as internal auditor for the Wildhorse Resort & Casino, so she didn’t have a lot of time. Family, friends and an assortment of businesses came through, however, and “I got twice as much as I thought I would.” A teenager knitted a cap for the baby and her mom’s friend (who insisted on remaining anonymous) created the quilt. Hancock held up a tiny T-shirt emblazoned with “I’m glad to be out, I was running out of womb.”
The couple laughed as they read the shirt.
On this day as she delivered the new baby gifts, Hancock thought again of her mother, who had packed much into her almost 80 years. A 1958 Pendleton High School graduate, Smith clerked at a grocery store, worked as a telephone operator, drove a wheat truck, cooked at Washington Elementary School, PHS and St. Anthony Hospital. Finally, the mother of three became a certified nursing assistant in the birthing center.
Sierra and Cody smiled as they received the gifts and heard about Hancock’s mother. The only thing that could improve this moment would be the presence of their daughter, Harper, who wasn’t allowed into the birthing center. As a preventive measure during flu season, only those 13 and older may enter the unit. However, the couple had made Harper a video starring her new brother and posted it for her to view.
As Hancock left the little family, she looked happy, like she understood exactly why her mom so much loved collecting and presenting first-baby-of-the-year gifts.
“This was a project,” Hancock said, “that was near and dear to my mom’s heart.”
