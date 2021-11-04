PENDLETON — Hats, tents, sleeping bags and other outerwear lined a table Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Salvation Army in Pendleton as the St. Anthony Hospital Community Health Outreach program distributed winter gear and flu shots to the lunch hour crowd.
“We want to help out with preventative care — like flu shots,” Amanda Waterland said.
Waterland, a community health worker for St. Anthony Hospital, and Jennifer Peterson, a registered nurse, staffed Wednesday’s event handing out outerwear, hygiene supplies, tents and sleeping bags. The event, which was the final of the year, served as a last chance to distribute warm gear ahead of the cold season.
Since the spring, the hospital outreach program has spent the last Thursday of each month offering COVID-19 shots, flu shots, medical education and other items to those attending the Salvation Army’s free lunch program.
Peterson said this week’s event came after high interest at last week’s event caused them to run out of sleeping bags and tents. They distributed roughly 30 sleeping bags and tents last week and wanted an additional opportunity to distribute more supplies before ending the service for the year.
For Gregg Carter, the hospital outreach program and other services at the Salvation Army, the hospital’s program have been a welcome resource throughout the warmer months. Carter, who has lived on the streets of Pendleton for the last five years, received his COVID-19 vaccine from the St. Anthony outreach program, has eaten lunch at the Salvation Army regularly and even had a tooth pulled by another outreach program earlier in the year.
“It’s been nice and handy,” he said.
Carter picked up a sleeping bag at the Nov. 3 event and looked over the selection of winter clothes to see if he needed anything else.
“I’ve got pretty good gear,” he said.
While Carter said he feels ready for the winter, he picked up the extra sleeping bag to help line his and break the cold on “sub-zero nights.” In the event weather gets too extreme, Carter said he has lined up a few people to spend the night with if the cold gets to him.
“I’m on the (Umatilla River) — I’ve got a tree — and when I wake up in the morning my sleeping bag and backpack come with me,” he said. “I go to sleep when I get there and I get up and go when I wake up.”
Carter said he mostly likes to keep to himself and be outdoors but he comes to pick up lunch at the Salvation Army most days. He said he had often thought about living on the streets after his time in the armed forces and a career as a woodworker and caregiver, but when the Great Recession hit in the late 2000s Carter’s thoughts became reality.
“It’s where I wanted to be,” he said
Maj. DeWayne Halstad, of the Salvation Army, said having St. Anthony and other resources at the Pendleton Corps have been convenient for those coming to the daily lunch program.
“People like it, and it’s convenient,” he said. “They know that they bring supplies.”
While Wednesday was the final outreach day for the St. Anthony program, the Salvation Army will continue to offer meals Monday through Saturday 1:30-1:30 p.m. and Sundays 2-3 p.m. Meals are to-go, however picnic tables are available on site to dine outdoors.
