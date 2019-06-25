PENDLETON — Quinn Patrick Countryman of Weston faces felony charges after a stabbing at McKay Reservoir near Pendleton.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported the stabbing took place the night of June 16 and the ensuing investigation resulted in Countryman’s arrest Saturday.
The sheriff’s office on June 16 at 9:21 p.m. received a report from St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, of a 21-year-old man in the emergency department with a possible stab wound to his left hand. A deputy responded and took an initial report before an air ambulance flew the victim to an out-of-area hospital for surgery.
Statements indicated the victim was at McKay Reservoir earlier that evening with approximately 15-20 others, the sheriff’s office reported, when he and Countrymen argued, which escalated into a “physical altercation in which Countryman had used a knife to assault the victim.”
Interviews with witnesses and people involved led to the arrest of Countryman. Deputies booked him into the Umatilla County Jail for second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
The district attorney’s office brought initial charges Monday of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to state court records, and Circuit Judge Dan Hill set Countryman’s bail at $50,000.
Countryman remains in the jail. He has a probable cause hearing Friday afternoon.
