PENDLETON — The National Weather Service extended its air stagnation advisory for the region through Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The federal agency’s office in Pendleton released the advisory during the weekend, covering much of Umatilla and Morrow counties as well as nearby areas in Washington and through the Columbia River Gorge. Marc Austin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said the extension came after checking with state and regional partners.
“It’s just looking like this weather pattern is going to hold into the weekend,” he said.
While temperatures fell to below freezing last week, a high pressure system along the Oregon and California coasts brought warmer air. But that air also sinks, pushing down pollutants, Austin explained, which prevents the natural escape process for pollutants, and thus a haze is visible over areas such as Pendleton.
The poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. The air stagnation advisory indicates pollution levels will increase during this period due to lack of air movement.
Air quality agencies recommend not to burn outdoors during the stagnation and limit residential wood-burning as much as possible. People should check with their local burn agencies for restrictions in their specific areas.
Austin said the Pendleton office will continue to monitor the conditions and adjust the advisory as needed.
