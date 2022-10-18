STANFIELD — Administrators in the Stanfield School District are reporting a good start to the school year.
"Our student data has been way more positive this year with far fewer behavior referrals at the secondary school and improved student attendance in both schools,” Beth Burton, Stanfield School District superintendent, said. "It has probably been the smoothest start to a school year in a really long time.”
She added that there have been “way fewer issues” with dress code and cell phones this year, too.
Burton credited staff and updated handbooks for improvements seen in students.
Lorena Woods, Stanfield School District dean of students and athletic director chimed in on what she has seen happening.
"While I do not have the exact data or specific numbers I can share in regard to last year, I can tell you without a doubt our school is more settled, focused, and less chaotic,” she said.
She stated that there are have been 65 referrals made to date, and only 41 of the referrals rose to the level of disciplinary action.
Woods said that there were some special challenges in 2021.
"Last year, when students came back to Stanfield Secondary, we brought back about 280 students who had not had a full day of school in our building since March 13, 2020,” she said.
When they returned, according to the dean, the "came back to primarily socialize and gather and had no academic focus and they were missing the behavioral expectations that the school structure usually provides.”
This being the case, her school faced issues, including improper phone use, vaping, marijuana and vandalism.
"In addition to that, students did not have any capacity for a growth mindset or doing grade level work,” she said.
According to Woods. teachers and administrators were exhausted because of their daily work. Getting through the day, she said, was a challenge.
"I worked with Kirsten Wright (school counselor), and we set up a students of concern list and we met with families regularly and often.”
Still, Woods said, “each day was a struggle." She did have a plan, though.
"Once it was official that I would be the dean of students and the athletic director for Stanfield Secondary, I started looking at my experience as an elementary building principal in Pendleton,” she said.
Woods stated she "thought long and hard” about the success of the elementary school, and she came up with a conclusion.
“What it is that makes elementary teachers and elementary building work so well and it can be summed up with expectations and the consistency in which elementary teachers and principals put the learning and behavior expectations in front of students and repeat them over and over,” she said.
Following this realization, she said she met with teachers and decided to focus the school’s expectations in five main areas. Those are as follows: attendance, academic focus, safety, respect and responsibility.
At the start of each day, teachers would educate students on proper behavior.
"This settled the kids in and they were aware of the expectations and teachers knew what to expect also,” Woods said. "The chaos from the previous year diminished with those systems solidly in place. We provided parents with access to the documents on our web page and at registration. There is no question what is expected.”
Woods explained that behavior referrals at Stanfield Secondary are forms filled out by staff members about students when those students are not behaving correctly.
When a referral is made, she meets with students about their behavior, she contacts their parents and they deal out the proper consequence, she said.
Consistency, she stated, is of the upmost importance.
"The key to a discipline matrix and modifying behaviors is consistency. I work very hard to be consistent and the kids know that I am consistent,” she said. "I am not giving breaks to kids on tardies that are athletes and I am not allowing something that I didn't allow the week before.”
Also, she said she focuses on kindness.
"When students walk into our building they know I will be at the door greeting them, interacting with them, letting them know I see them and they matter,” she said. "As the day goes on, students know I want them to be their best and work hard. Finally, students know I care about them and I see potential in them.
Woods said the work to improve student behavior has been a team effort.
"I want to credit our staff to the hard work they do each day to be here and be consistent for our students,” she said. "Our staff, from the bus drivers to the assistants to the teachers here at Stanfield make each day predictable for students.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.