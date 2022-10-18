Stanfield Secondary
Stanfield Secondary School, photographed Thursday, Oct. 3, 2022, is enjoying improved student behavior, according to administrators.

 Erick Peterson/Hermiston Herald

STANFIELD — Administrators in the Stanfield School District are reporting a good start to the school year.

"Our student data has been way more positive this year with far fewer behavior referrals at the secondary school and improved student attendance in both schools,” Beth Burton, Stanfield School District superintendent, said. "It has probably been the smoothest start to a school year in a really long time.”

