STANFIELD — Susan Whelan will be sworn in as Stanfield’s mayor at a city council meeting on Tuesday, May 3. Whelan, a Stanfield city councilor since 2017, was selected Monday, April 18, from the council to replace the Mayor Thomas McCann. McCann died April 16 of a heart attack.
“I will do my best,” she said, during an interview at the Hermiston Herald office on Friday, April 22.
Whelan said she admires McCann a great deal. They knew each other for several years, she said, and their families were close. According to Whelan, their children played together, and she misses him. But then, she said, many people in town have the same feelings.
“He was an icon in the community, well-loved and well-respected,” she said. “It will be hard to fill his shoes."
McCann, she said, “really knew how to run a meeting." She attributed his authoritative presence to his history as a police officer; he knew how to command respect. She said it will be difficult for her to be like him in the same way.
At the city council meeting in which she was selected, she recalled that Councilor Jason Sperr nominated her to the vacated mayoral position. She said, no one else was nominated. Before the other councilors voted, she asked them if they thought she could do it. They said that she could, and then they unanimously voted in her favor — 5-0, with Whelan abstaining.
Asked why she was selected, Whelan joked that it was “the only way they were going to get her off the council.”
The incoming mayor is lighthearted by nature, she said, and she likes to laugh. She said she feels that “humor makes things go easier” and “life is short.” Also, life can be “hard for people,” she said. A sour attitude makes things worse.
A wife, mother to three, grandmother to five and great grandmother to two, Whelan said she has recently been the subject of teasing within her family. Family members are asking her if they should call her “mayor” rather than “grandma.”
She said, she is happier with her grandchildren calling her grandma, just like she prefers to be called “Susan” around town.
She is not doing this job to satisfy her ego, she said. Nor does she have great plans to “make her mark” on the town, she added. Instead, she said she is focusing on the job itself.
“God doesn’t care if I’m mayor, and I’m not trying to impress anyone,” she said.
That said, she did say that there are things she wants to do in town.
One of her goals is making city business more accessible to the public. According to Whelan, evening city council meetings are not enough for people.
“I want to be available to people,” she said. To that end, she is planning regular community breakfasts where she and a city councilor can meet over a meal at the Stanfield Community Center, 160 S. Main St. There, she can hear from people, get their ideas and discuss issues.
The next breakfast meeting, she said, will be Saturday, May 7, 7-10 a.m.
She said she is looking forward to meeting people. She added that she hopes they will see her as she sees herself, a person who is not afraid to make tough decisions and “say things that need to be said.”
Further, she said she wants to live up to her image as a person who gets things done. Before retiring, she worked at Banner Bank for 20 years. She was a purchasing manager, she said, and has experience with finances and teamwork.
In the coming months and years as mayor, she said she will look after continuing projects in town. Constructions projects and cleaning up Main Street are two things, which she said are on her mind.
She said she feels “a bit embarrassed” about the limelight, but she is looking forward to the opportunity to help. Also, she shied away from saying she was excited.
“I wouldn’t use that word,” she said. “I don’t get excited. I’ve looked forward to things, or I’ve dreaded them. At this point of my life, I don’t need to dread.”
This leaves the 70-year-old Whelan looking forward to her mayoral work.
At the upcoming swearing-in ceremony, she will step down as a city councilor and take on the mantle of mayor, serving out the remainder of McCann’s term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.