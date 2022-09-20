STANFIELD — Stanfield City Council is considering ways to involve more of the town's Hispanic community. Mayor Susan Whelan said the represent 50% of Stanfield's population.
"We have identified the problem, but we haven't found the solution yet," she said. "We are open to suggestions and want to hear from our Latino population."
Stanfield City Council elected in Aug. 2 Rosa Holt to the Finance/Administrative Committee. Her term goes until Dec. 31, 2024.
"Rosa represents the Hispanic community, but we want more. We want to reach out to our Latino population and take their ideas on how to integrate more," Whelan said.
Councilor Jason Sperr suggested getting all documents translated in to Spanish.
"This is one of the ideas that we put in debate, but we know that the families have at least one person speaking English in the household," Whelan said.
She also suggested having an official celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Mexican Independence Day.
"We know that the date is already celebrated by families, but we want to make sure that Cinco de Mayo is remembered," she said.
Another idea is to have parks and recreation fliers and council agendas in Spanish as soon as possible.
Whelan also said Stanfield City Council wants to engage with the younger population through social media.
Sperr suggested using "hashtag where's the mayor" or "where's the councilman," and using the inline video platform TikTok to let younger people know about the council.
He also suggested online posting by the council, similar to a town hall meeting. Another suggestion would be a “walk shop” meeting, where the council would walk the downtown with residents for feedback.
Stanfield City Council meets Tuesday, Sept. 20, starting at 5:30 pm in the City Council Chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Whelan also said she continues to meet every first Saturday of the month between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the Stanfield Community Center, 160 S. Main St., and invites one councilor to hear from community members.
