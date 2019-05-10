The Stanfield City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday after city manager Blair Larsen announced he is leaving for a position in another city.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at city hall chambers, 150 W. Coe Ave. The council plans to discuss recruitment of a new administrator and approve an advertisement for the position. The proposed schedule they will consider would see finalists interviewed on July 19.
A draft advertisement for the position included in the agenda packet lists the salary at $65,000 to $80,000 plus benefits to manage a staff of 21 employees and an annual budget of about $3.7 million. Stanfield has a population of 2,185.
Larsen has served as Stanfield's city manager since May 2013. He has overseen growth in housing and new business, but also controversy over alleged misconduct in the police department and the odor coming from the 3D IdaPro dehydration plant.
He said Friday that he should be able to announce early next week where he is moving.
