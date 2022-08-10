JerryCarlson_Retires_001.jpg
Jerry Carlson, the city of Stanfield finance director, works Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to pass the torch before his retirement at Stanfield City Hall. For 21 years Carlson worked as a finance director. "I have mixed emotions and I will miss everyone," he said. "But I'm going to devote more time to family." He officially retires Aug. 11.

STANFIELD — After 40 years serving the public sector, city of Stanfield finance director Jerry Carlson is retiring.

Carlson began his career as a Stanfield city administrator and worked various roles throughout his career, including spending time as a judge.

