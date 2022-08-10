Jerry Carlson, the city of Stanfield finance director, works Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to pass the torch before his retirement at Stanfield City Hall. For 21 years Carlson worked as a finance director. "I have mixed emotions and I will miss everyone," he said. "But I'm going to devote more time to family." He officially retires Aug. 11.
STANFIELD — After 40 years serving the public sector, city of Stanfield finance director Jerry Carlson is retiring.
Carlson began his career as a Stanfield city administrator and worked various roles throughout his career, including spending time as a judge.
"I enjoyed my time here in the city," Carlson said, "I appreciated my ability to work for the city."
"He was a man of many hats," deputy city recorder Sandy Endicott said.
Originally hailing from Springfield, Carlson moved to Eastern Oregon. Though he now resides in Hermiston, Carlson spent 19 years living in Stanfield. During his years working with the city, Carlson said he has grown to appreciate Stanfield.
Though he was instrumental in projects such as the 2009 Flood Mitigation Project and the yearly July 4 committee, Endicott said Carlson never stepped into the spotlight, instead staying in the background and working behind the scenes. Endicott said Carlson viewed Stanfield as an "investment."
After years with the city, Carlson said he will be spending more time with his family in Hermiston. Thursday, Aug. 11, will be Carlon’s final day at the office.
After initially planning a party, the city of Stanfield staff agreed a more low-key event fit better. Endicott said that it’s hard to picture the office without the man who’s been there 40 years.
Meanwhile, Carlson continues working away behind the limelight, already preparing the office for whoever comes next to take his position.
"I will certainly miss everyone," Carlson said. "Grown to appreciate the city and community over the years."
