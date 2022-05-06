STANFIELD — The Umatilla County Housing Authority is planning to introduce Stanfield’s Patriot Heights to the public at an upcoming event.
Public Heights is a new housing development, and it is scheduled to be unveiled at a ribbon cutting and community resource fair May 16, 5-8 p.m. The address is 155 Valor Ave., Stanfield.
Roger Condie, UCHA executive director, explained that the development was put together by his organization in partnership with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Umatilla County and the National Equity Fund. It is, he said, a low-income housing program.
It is a $12 million project, Condie said.
The development has 40 units, including one home for a live-in manager. Each residence has between one and four bedrooms. The majority are single-family homes, unattached to other units, with yards.
A community center is part of the development. It has space for community events and a computer lab.
Condie said Patriot Heights has contracted with Umatilla-Morrow Head Start. Using a portion of the community center, it runs a preschool.
Condie said he is excited about the upcoming ribbon cutting, as this development had been in the works for a couple of years. Construction, he said, first broke ground in 2020. The last home build was completed in December 2021, and all properties were leased that same month.
Guests are scheduled to be part of the ribbon cutting. Condie said he hopes people will see what his group has done, as well as available opportunities. Other agencies, he said, are planning to showcase assistance to people.
