STANFIELD — For the last 51 years Jim Whelan has spent his Fourth of July blowing up fireworks over the city of Stanfield, and Sunday, July 4, was no different.
Whelan, a career firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician, got his start in fireworks when he joined the Stanfield Fire Department in 1970. Within a decade, he was running the annual show.
While Sunday’s firework show started at 10 p.m., Whelan and a small army of firefighters took to the Stanfield High School football field three hours earlier to begin setting up the display.
“You have to take into account surroundings and wind,” said Whelan as he used a rangefinder to check the distance from a nearby building.
Whelan instructed a group of firefighters on the proper setup of the launchers and remarked on how the fireworks show had changed over the course of his time, most noticeably the rules and regulations.
“We used to not have any rules,” he said. “It’d be by the grace of God that someone didn’t get hurt.”
After 40 years of running the show, Whelan said this year’s show would be his last at the helm before passing control to fellow pyrotechnician Tom Ramsey. Ramsey and Whelan have worked closely on the display for several years, and while Whelan said he would probably still be helping out, Ramsey is the future.
“Tom and electronics are the future of the show,” Whelan said.
The modernization of fireworks has brought about the use of electronic firing. Electronic firing uses an “e-match” to ignite the firework rather than the more conventional hand-lit fuses, according to Ramsey.
“Last year was the first time I used it at the Stanfield show,” he said.
As Ramsey carefully wired up the electronic fireworks, Whelan led a crew of firefighters gently and carefully distributing a collection of 3- and 4-inch mortars into their launchers. After each launcher was loaded, Whelan took a stick and pressed down on each one.
“You have to ensure they’re well seated so that you get the maximum height out of the fireworks,” he said.
After the fireworks were loaded, the group ran a piece of tape over the top of each launcher so one can easily see which fireworks have properly fired.
With an hour or so to go until the show, Whelan gathered the crew of roughly 15 firefighters and began giving directions on where fire trucks should be stationed to respond to any potential spot fires.
“My favorite show is one that goes off with no one getting hurt,” Whelan said.
The fire trucks dispersed throughout the area, and Whelan gathered a folding chair, hard hat and earplugs from his truck and set up to watch the display. Whelan counted down the minutes until 10 p.m. before Ramsey hit the button to start the show’s introduction electronically.
As the initial volley of shots came to a close, firefighter Eldon Marcum began lighting the next volley of fireworks by hand. Whelan craned his neck to look at the fireworks directly overhead.
Roughly 23 minutes later the display came to a close, the final firework igniting a small brush fire on the hillside above the field. Fire crews quickly doused the flames as Whelan and Ramsey celebrated.
“It was a success,” said Whelan. “No major fires, and no one got hurt.”
