PLYMOUTH, Washington — A Stanfield man riding his motorcycle died Thursday evening near Plymouth after a car struck him head-on.
The Washington State Patrol reported the crash occurred at about 6:50 p.m. a half-mile north of Plymouth when Alan W. Sells, 55, was driving his gray 2004 Harley-Davidson WGI west on State Route 14 at McNary Court. Tomas Alacaraz-Cortez, 41, of Kennewick, was east on Route 14 in a maroon Honda Accord, crossed the center line and plowed head-on into Sells and his motorcycle.
Sells died at the scene. Washington State Parol reported he was wearing a helmet. The crashed totaled both vehicles. An ambulance took Alacaraz-Cortez to Trios Health Southridge Hospital, Kennewick.
The state patrol also reported the crash investigation is ongoing and charges against Alacaraz-Cortez are pending.
