STANFIELD — The city of Stanfield and Oregon Department of Transportation will hold a community meeting Thursday to discuss planned changes to Highway 395.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Stanfield Secondary School cafeteria, 1120 N. Main St.
ODOT is funding an improvement project for the highway between Harding Street and Ball Avenue. Improvements will include paving repairs, new wheelchair ramps, bulb-outs and other features to improve pedestrian safety and slow traffic through town.
In June ODOT employees pitched the idea of including a "road diet" that would take the highway down from five lanes to three (one northbound, one southbound and a center turn lane). The change would be designed to encourage vehicles to obey the speed limit and to help pedestrians cross more quickly. City councilors voted to postpone the decision until they had held a public meeting to gather feedback.
On Thursday, ODOT will give a presentation about the proposed safety improvements and take questions and comments. For questions about the meeting contact city hall at 541-449-3831.
