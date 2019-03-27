A man and woman on the run from the law picked the wrong escape route on Tuesday.
Stanfield Police arrested Kelly Ray Chapman, 37, and Rebecca Ann Mayes, 27, after their car got stuck on flooded and muddy roads west of town.
Stanfield Police Chief Bryon Zumwalt said he recognized Chapman on one of the side streets in Stanfield, and tried to pull him over because he had a warrant. Zumwalt said he ended up following Chapman for about 13 miles.
“He went out some county and gravel roads, and ended up on Highway 320 — the Echo-Lexington Highway,” he said. Zumwalt said that Oregon State Police set up spike strips on the road, but Chapman went off-road and avoided them. He ended up on Highway 207, and Zumwalt was in the same area.
Zumwalt went into the Space Age gas station off Highway 207 to see if Chapman had stopped in there. As he did, he got a call from a resident that Chapman’s car was stuck in the high water on Noble Road, just off Highway 207.
Stanfield Police arrested both Chapman and Mayes and lodged them in the Umatilla County Jail, where they were charged with parole violation.
After Chapman was arrested, he was also charged with one count of attempt to elude.
Chapman has had a history of encounters with local law enforcement, with almost 20 incidents in the past 10 ears, including robbery, identity theft, drug possession, assault and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
