The Stanfield Police Department is investigating the Saturday death of a 6-year-old boy.
According to a press release, the police responded to a call of an unresponsive child at 12:08 p.m. Paramedics from Umatilla County Fire District 1 also responded and tried life saving measures, but were unsuccessful.
Authorities don't know the cause of death but don't suspect foul play. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office and the Umatilla County medical examiner have been notified.
