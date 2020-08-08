BAKER CITY — A Stanfield woman was killed Friday, Aug. 7, in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Baker County, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police.
Heydi Yajaira Sandoval, 31, was operating a 2019 Nissan Rogue SUV westbound on the interstate when it left the roadway, impacted a metal snow fence and rolled, the release said.
Sandoval who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by Oregon Department of Transportation and Baker City Fire Department.
