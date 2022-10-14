STANFIELD — Stanfield School District Superintendent Beth Burton wants to know what members of her community are thinking and how they feel.
"We are about to embark on a community engagement process to help us determine if we are heading in the right direction with our strategic plan," she said.
She is trying to "get a pulse" on public opinion, she said, related to the district's performance and its work with student investment account funds.
What is the history of the plan?
She said the district previously went through a strategic planning performance back in 2019. A steering committee that included staff, board members, community members and business owners came up with the district's mission, vision and goals. This was done over the course of four months, Burton said. The district planned for their vision to last five years.
"We finished the process in December 2019, and then COVID hit," she said. "And we did not get to utilize our plan or our ideas for years."
Now, with much of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, Burton said, "It's time to revisit our work and see if those broad goals still make sense."
She added the district wants to see if its mission and vision match what the community thinks its direction should be.
"We are gearing up for another round of grant applications," Burton said, "and it makes sense to factor community feedback into our plans.
What is the strategic plan?
Burton said the mission is, "We educate, empower and inspire." Its vision is, "For all students to graduate with skills and knowledge to be productive members of a rapidly changing world."
The goals are:
1. Utilize resources to provide constant academic improvement, opportunity, community and communication.
2. Develop a tiered system of support (for achievement, attendance and behavior).
3. Develop a reciprocal network of communication that allows the district to partner with and foster relationships with the community.
What is the student investment account?
The superintendent explained the student investment account refers to designated funds from the Student Success Act of 2019.
"We are able to utilize those funds according to the plans that we submit with our grant application," she said.
The district can spend the funds on activities to engage community in an ongoing fashion, to increase instructional time, to improve student health and safety, to reduce class size, to promote a more well-rounded education, Burton said.
She added the district could spend the money to solve problems related to mental health, as well as prekindergarten studies, electives, college/career preparation and more.
What efforts are underway in Stanfield schools?
Burton said SIA funds are doing a lot of good for her district.
"A portion of our SIA funds made it possible for us to offer a 3-year-old program and a 4-year-old program to support kindergarten readiness," she said. In addition, the district provided a behavior support specialist to the elementary school "to work with students and support their social/emotional learning."
Also, the district added a staff member to support students in the sixth grade as they move to middle school.
These sixth graders "have some classes taught by the same person to give them some continuity in their day after being in one room with the same teacher and students all day in fifth grade at the elementary school," she said.
Other funds are going to classroom supplies, as well as equipment for programs such as art and horticulture.
"The bulk of our funds goes toward the Well-Rounded Education and Health and Safety allowable expenditure areas," Burton said. "When we help students engage in school and feel connected, safe and healthy, we see larger gains in academic achievement and better attendance."
