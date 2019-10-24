STANFIELD — Stanfield School District saw some of the most dramatic fluctuations in population, attendance and proficiency on the west end of Umatilla County during the last school year, according to data recently released by the Oregon Department of Education. Namely, a rise in population.
The influx of students is for more than one reason, according to Superintendent Beth Burton.
“It’s something we’ve been working really hard for,” Burton said.
This time last year, the district housed 463 students. Today, there are 532 in total.
The steady incline is undeniable. During the 2017-2018 school year, the ODE listed the district’s enrollment as 451. By the end of last school year, the number was 495.
She said the district had previously seen a decline in student enrollment, and that it may have had to do with administrator turnover.
In February 2018, Shelley Liscom resigned from the superintendent and elementary school principal positions due to conflict with the school board. She was going to stay on through the end of the 2017-2018 school year, but Burton — then the principal of the secondary school — took her place instead.
Steve Sheller was hired to take the secondary school principal position that summer, and Lacey Sharp later became the Stanfield Elementary School principal.
Students may have transferred to the Hermiston or Echo school districts, or have opted to finish school online.
Burton said that during the 2017-2018 school year, lower enrollment predictions also caused the district to keep two teacher positions vacant for the 2018-2019 school year. As a result, the elementary school made use of blended-grade classrooms.
She added that the district was planning to see an increase in enrollment after construction fueled by the recent school bond was completed. Burton said she didn’t think they’d see the increase this early.
The district plans to break ground on construction of a middle school wing for Stanfield Secondary School this summer.
“The passing of the bond has been good. When construction is done, people will be excited,” she said.
Burton added that an emphasis on the Every Day Matters school attendance campaign may be responsible for the 8% increase in regular attendance across the district, rising one point above the 83% state average for last school year.
But the district also saw a 12% drop in English Language Arts proficiency among third-graders, and a 27% drop in math proficiency among eighth-graders.
“Looking at test scores is important, and gives you a one-time snapshot,” Burton said. “But you’re not looking at the same group of kids. Not all of our classes are similar size moving through.”
Graduation rates fell by 10%, and the percentage of college-going seniors fell by 25 points, down to 51%. The number of freshmen on track to graduate, however, increased 7 points to over 95%.
Burton said she didn’t know why college-going rates fell behind the state average of 62%, but that each graduating class at the district had different variables.
As for graduation, she said that students who transfer to the district late in their high school careers often don’t end up graduating in four years.
“In our area, all of our districts struggle with student mobility,” she said. “Our fifth-year completer rate increased a little bit. We’re small, so one student is a large percentage.”
According to American Community Survey estimates, around 15% of adults over 25 in Umatilla County have their bachelor's degrees. Data compiled by DHM Research shows that this number has stayed more or less the same since 2000. But the rate of high school graduates enrolling in college classes within a year of graduating has fluctuated in area schools.
Since the ODE started collecting that data from the National Student Clearinghouse two school years ago, the percentage of college-going students has hovered between the high 40s and low 60s across the county with the exception of Helix School District, where the college-going rate jumped to 93% last year.
The Umatilla School District saw a jump too during the 2018-2019 school year, from 40% to 49%.
“Compared to similar schools, we have almost three times the going rate,” said Superintendent Heidi Sipe. “We’re really proud of how many kids we can get to go to college.”
Both Umatilla and Stanfield school districts are a part of a 2014-2021 statewide grant program called GEAR UP, which is meant to provide support to schools for rallying interest in post-high school education.
