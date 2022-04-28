STANFIELD — Stanfield Secondary School freshman Lucas McCann and many of his classmates skipped school Friday, April 22.
But they had a reason.
The students were involved in various service projects throughout Stanfield, from meeting with seniors to cleaning up trash along the highway to clearing weeds from the cemetery and more.
Meanwhile, elementary students were on a walking field trip through town, passing out “thank you” letters to businesses.
McCann said service to his community has a special meaning to him.
He is the grandson of Thomas McCann, Stanfield’s mayor until his death April 16 at the age of 84. He was a police officer, a firefighter and more. As such, public service is a family tradition, the student said.
“He was great,” the younger McCann said about his grandfather. “He contributed to so many things, he was amazing.”
McCann said he has “a start” in public service, following in his grandfather’s footsteps.
Blaine Braithwaite, Stanfield Secondary School principal, explained the day off for students came about because his school had a snow day earlier in the year for which it had to make up. Attendance on make up days, however, is poor.
“We thought we would do something different,” he said. “So we planned something that was engaging and fun.”
School administration came up with a day of service. School leadership spoke with district leaders, who coordinated with city government.
In all, around 300 students were involved — roughly 250 from the secondary school and 50 from the elementary school.
Jaelynn Wright, secondary school junior, participated. She said she put together kits for a homeless shelter.
“It was really fun,” she said. “It’s good to give back.”
She said she had never been part of such a large group of people who were serving the community, but she does volunteer on her own.
Students Jagjot Singh and Bodie Braithwaite helped spruce up their schools track. They said the school had scheduled a track meet in the following week. As they were intending to participate in the meet, they would be able to enjoy their work then.
“It’s super nice to be doing this,” Singh said.
They both said they have served the community in other ways, and they look forward to doing more in the future.
“It was enriching to us and to everyone,” Bodie Braithwaite said about the event.
Ethan Robertson, freshman, also said he felt great about his work. He pulled weeds and collected them from a street.
In addition to doing something good for his community, he was able to enjoy time with his friends. Like others, he said he would be happy with more work.
Bodie Braithwaite said this was the first time his school has done this event, but “it won’t be the last.”
Principal Braithwaite said the service say would be an annual event from here on.
