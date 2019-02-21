Stanfield Superintendent Beth Burton received performance evaluations from the community, staff, and school board last week — her first official review since stepping into the role last year.
The board took a new approach to judging the superintendent’s performance this year, opening comments up to the public, instead of limiting it to evaluations from the board.
The board reviewed the comments in an executive session last Wednesday, before presenting them to Burton on the morning of Feb. 15. The East Oregonian requested the documents from Burton’s evaluation.
The majority of comments about Burton’s leadership were positive, with several staff members saying she had a level head and gives extra effort to support staff and students. Others said they like that she is visible in the community and participates at events outside of the school.
Two comments in the staff survey were critical of Burton, citing that she had hired family members. Burton hired her father, Wayne Kostur, as the interim principal of Stanfield Secondary School to complete the 2017-18 school year, when Burton was appointed to the superintendent’s position midyear.
In total, Burton received comments from only six community members, though the district office sent out 100 surveys. The staff survey saw better participation, with 41 people responding. All five board members filled out evaluations as well.
Burton said overall she felt her evaluation was positive, and that she was optimistic about the direction of the district. She had spent the last few days reflecting on her performance, and how she can address suggestions for improvement.
“I believe I can’t grow without feedback, and I have been genuinely looking forward to getting information that I can use to improve as a superintendent,” she wrote to the East Oregonian in an email. “I am working hard so that our district continues to be a great place to learn and work, and I love the community of Stanfield.”
