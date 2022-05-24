STANFIELD — The superintendent of the Stanfield School District is the 2022 Administrator of the Year for the Oregon Small Schools Association.
The association recently announced the selection of Beth Burton to receive the honor.
"When Burton took over the helm at Stanfield, the district was struggling with academics and facility issues," according to a statement from the OSSA. "Under Burton’s leadership, facilities have been updated and tremendous improvements made with student achievement and growth."
Burton during the last three years has prioritized investment in early learning, and the Stanfield School District now offers kindergarten readiness programs for students ages 3 and 4, according to the association. And under her leadership, the district has seen an increase in enrollment and provided 1:1 technology for the first time. The district also completed its strategic plan with a community steering committee and now is able to focus on its primary mission to “Educate. Empower. Inspire," according to the OSSA statement.
Burton also helped the district pass a bond in spring 2019 and oversaw the bond construction projects to improve district facilities.
Burton in a statement from the InterMountain Education Service District shared the spotlight.
“I am honored to be recognized by my peers, especially during this incredibly challenging time for all of us," she said. "I am fortunate to be surrounded by such a fantastic group of administrators in our region and around the state. It takes many people to make things happen in small schools, and the collective efforts of our staff in Stanfield continue to make good things happen for students."
IMESD Superintendent Mark Mulvihill expressed happiness about this announcement.
"I am thrilled Beth received this award," he said. "She is a key member of our regional superintendent family. I’ve always admired her work ethic, intelligence and dedication to improving the lives of students.”
Burton will receive her Oregon Small Schools Association award on June 24 at the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators annual conference in Seaside.
The Oregon Small Schools Association recognizes one school administrator each year who excels in his/her leadership position. Criteria include integrity, leadership, commitment to community, scholarship, and student achievement. OSSA serves as an advocate for the benefits of rural education and small schools across the state. For more information, visit www.oregonssa.org.
