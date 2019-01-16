Stanfield residents support keeping their landmark water tower but are still against letting marijuana dispensaries into town, according to a survey conducted by the city.
The wide-ranging survey asked for citizens’ opinions on everything from automatic payments for utilities to Main Street upgrades. It got responses from 266 residents, representing about 12 percent of Stanfield’s population.
City Manager Blair Larsen said the impetus for the survey was the old water tower that stands tall over the city. The tower was built in 1920, but taken out of service in the early 2000s due to leaks. At about one-tenth of the capacity of each of the city’s other water storage tanks, it wasn’t worth the cost to put it back in commission, Larsen said.
“The only function it serves now is as a landmark,” he said.
The tower’s condition is deteriorating, and last year Larsen asked the city council if he should put money into the 2018-19 budget for refurbishing it or tearing it down. He said an estimate from a company that could repaint and repair the tower put the costs at roughly $180,000. Due to lead paint in the tower, demolition would cost only slightly less, but would eliminate future maintenance costs.
The council was divided on what should be done, so Larsen put the money in reserve for a year and posed the question to residents. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said they preferred to use city funds to refurbish the landmark. He said he will take that information back to the council during budgeting discussions for the next fiscal year.
Larsen also added a question about whether the city should maintain its ban on marijuana dispensaries.
“We had a couple of business folks come to the city and say, ‘We know you’ve got a ban, but we’re really interested in bringing a dispensary into the city,’” he said.
Larsen said under current state law, in order to lift their ban the city would have to put the question to the voters during a November election in an even-numbered year — 2020 at the earliest. And given the fact that 57 percent of residents surveyed supported keeping the ban, Larsen said for now the city has no plans to place the question on the ballot.
Another question asked residents about changes to Main Street to slow out-of-town traffic as it speeds through Stanfield on Highway 395. While Larsen said there wasn’t an immediate funding source available, the Oregon Department of Transportation is planning a repaving project along that corridor and there could possibly be some money available for related work.
Thirty-nine percent of respondents supported having the same number of travel lanes with bumped-out curbs and landscaping to make the road feel narrower. Only 20 percent supported reducing the number of travel lanes, while the rest supported no changes or tactics such as increased enforcement.
The final question of the survey was an open-ended chance for citizens to express other thoughts. Nine percent of responses included references to the odor coming from the 3D IdaPro Solutions dehydration plant, which has drawn complaints for more than a year. Overall, however, Larsen said he was pleased to see that question provide mostly constructive suggestions for the city instead of a “rant-fest.”
Some suggestions were unaffordable or out of the city’s control. But Larsen said the answers are something city staff and city councilors are taking seriously as they look to Stanfield’s future, and his door is always open for further discussion.
“We’re not all-powerful, we have constraints, and those constraints are there for a reason,” he said. “But we’re not opposed to changing things if they were put in place based on someone’s opinion.”
