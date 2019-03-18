STANFIELD — Stanfield plans to swap land-use designations to access 110 acres near the Pilot Travel Center for development. The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners will consider the proposal for co-adoption during a public hearing Wednesday starting at 1:30 p.m. at the county courthouse, Pendleton.
Commissioner and board chair Bill Elfering said Stanfield has land near its western end inside the urban growth boundary that it does not plan to develop and would like to swap that with the 110 acres zoned for exclusive farm use near the Pilot Travel Center.
“It’s a virtual swap, use for use and land for land,” Elfering said, and the county planning commission already approved the move. Now the deal heads to the board of commissioners for final consideration.
